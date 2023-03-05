You may need ETIAS for your next trip to Europe; here's what it is

So what is ETIAS? Travellers who are allowed to visit the Schengen Area without any visa will now have to apply for ETIAS travel authorisation. Currently, the non-visa country travellers are allowed to go into countries in the Schengen Zone for business or travel purposes for up to 90 days. During these 90 days, these visitors cannot work or study but can engage in business and tourism activities. However, after the new scheme is applied, these will have to pay a nominal fees to enter the European Union.