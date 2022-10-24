In order to dispel the misconception that people who have already been exposed to the coronavirus are immune to future infections, a recent study highlighted five frequent symptoms found in individuals who have received the coronavirus vaccination. These five symptoms, according to the UK's ZOE COVID, are what the vaccinated people need to be alert for.

Chronic Cough

A fresh, persistent cough is typical with COVID. Long-term, persistent coughing can make a person drowsy. The person may get exhausted and unable to perform even basic everyday tasks as a result. Herbal medicines can be used to treat chronic coughs at home. When a coughing spell is about to begin, try drinking some ginger tea to soothe the discomfort.

Runny nose

A runny nose is a typical symptom, as per the study. This is a typical indicator that was observed in earlier COVID waves as well. People still get runny noses even after receiving the recommended vaccinations because it is a respiratory ailment. The virus infection causes watery nasal discharge, which is visible all day long. Few persons who have a runny nose also experience nasal channel obstruction. Steaming can occasionally be therapeutic.

Also Read: Avoid going out: Expert warns elderly people as highly-infectious new COVID variant causes alarm

Nose blockage

When the nose is obstructed, breathing is difficult. You gasp for oxygen even though you are seated. Sleeping becomes arduous when a person can't breathe normally while doing so due to a blocked nose. In order to keep the nasal passages clear of infections, it is advisable to breathe in steam rather than nasal sprays, which may only offer temporary relief.

Headache

Along with a sore throat, a cough and a blocked nose, a headache is also noticeable. Simple functions like breathing might become very difficult to do, which can have a big effect on your head. The infection may also result in pain and headaches.

Also Read: New Covid variant alert: Meet omicron's newest cousin, BF.7

Throat pain

This symptom became one of the most common during the early phases of the Omicron driven COVID wave. The ZOE COVID study found that sore throats were the most prevalent COVID symptoms among individuals who had received immunizations. A constant burning sensation in the throat, trouble swallowing, and difficulty speaking are the hallmarks of this condition.