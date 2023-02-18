Twitter boss Elon Musk has hit back at microblogging sites former ad head Bruce Falck for saying that the Twitter CEO has ‘no idea of what he is speaking about.’

The tiff between the two started with Musk apologizing to Twitter users for showing them irrelevant and annoying ads on the platform. He said in a recent post, "Sorry for showing you so many irrelevant & annoying ads on Twitter." Falck responded criticising him saying, "As the former lead for Ads at Twitter, I can confidently say this man has no idea wtf he's talking about."

Musk, who never shies away from a fight, sarcastically praised Falck's genius and pointed out that Twitter has the worst ad relevance on Earth, while almost everyone on Instagram buys something. My apologies, you must be a genius, which is why Twitter has the worst ad relevance on Earth. Almost nobody buys anything on Twitter, but almost everyone on Instagram does. That is being fixed," the Twitter chief wrote.

My apologies, you must be a genius, which is why Twitter has the worst ad relevance on Earth.



Almost nobody buys anything on Twitter, but almost everyone on Instagram does.



That is being fixed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2023

Musk also announced that a higher-priced subscription with no ads will be available on Twitter in the coming weeks and that the company is taking steps to reduce the frequency and size of ads on the platform.

"Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks," he tweeted. "Also, there will be a higher-priced subscription that allows zero ads," Musk added.

In past few months, Musk has criticised several Twitter employees for the way the site works. Recent reports cited, Musk fired another Twitter engineer just because the techie couldn't provide a satisfactory answer about why his tweet engagement has tanked drastically. However, Musk has denied the reports.

Since the $44-billion takeover, Musk has been under fire for several of his policies. He has focused on reducing costs by laying off half the workforce and introducing new plans for Twitter Blue subscription service, which offers the sought-after "verified" badge.

He said that the steps were necessary to justify the expensive takeover.