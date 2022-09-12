According to the auction house, the bidding for a 14k gold necklace which Musk gifted to Gwynne has reached $5,999 with an impressive 33 bids, at the time of writing
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
People generally want to do away with the memories of their ex after their breakup. Well, in case of Jennifer Gwynne, holding onto her ex's stuff is proving profitable now as she dated none other than the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, when they were both studying at the University of Pennsylvania.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
People generally want to do away with the memories of their ex after their breakup. Well, in case of Jennifer Gwynne, holding onto her ex's stuff is proving profitable now as she dated none other than the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, when they were both studying at the University of Pennsylvania.
Musk's college sweetheart is selling off some mementos of their college relationship. So, if you wanna buy anything, you stand a chance as the bidding is open till 15 September.
Musk's college sweetheart is selling off some mementos of their college relationship. So, if you wanna buy anything, you stand a chance as the bidding is open till 15 September.
Eighteen pictures of Musk are available to purchase on the auction site. You can place your bid through Boston-based RR Auction.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Eighteen pictures of Musk are available to purchase on the auction site. You can place your bid through Boston-based RR Auction.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
According to the auction house, the bidding for a 14k gold necklace which Musk gifted to Gwynne has reached $5,999 with an impressive 33 bids, at the time of writing. The next bid as per the auction site is $6,599.
According to the auction house, the bidding for a 14k gold necklace which Musk gifted to Gwynne has reached $5,999 with an impressive 33 bids, at the time of writing. The next bid as per the auction site is $6,599.
The14k gold necklace has a small green emerald that Elon Musk presented as a birthday gift to his college girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne in late 1994. The emerald came from the Zambian mine owned by Musk’s father Errol, a South African property developer.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The14k gold necklace has a small green emerald that Elon Musk presented as a birthday gift to his college girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne in late 1994. The emerald came from the Zambian mine owned by Musk’s father Errol, a South African property developer.
"When we went to visit Elon’s mother in Toronto during the Christmas break of 1994, Elon gave me both the small ‘love, love, love’ note and the necklace. His mom had a number of these necklaces in a case in her bedroom and Elon told me they were from his father’s emerald mine in South Africa—he pulled one from the case," RR Auction quoted Gwynne.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"When we went to visit Elon’s mother in Toronto during the Christmas break of 1994, Elon gave me both the small ‘love, love, love’ note and the necklace. His mom had a number of these necklaces in a case in her bedroom and Elon told me they were from his father’s emerald mine in South Africa—he pulled one from the case," RR Auction quoted Gwynne.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
I wore the necklace for a number of years on and off, but it’s mostly been in my jewelry box for the last 10 years (always reminding me of Elon, of course), she added.
I wore the necklace for a number of years on and off, but it’s mostly been in my jewelry box for the last 10 years (always reminding me of Elon, of course), she added.
As of Sunday night, the birthday card -- signed ‘Love, Elon’ -- was edging north of $10,000 with an impressive 23 bids.
As of Sunday night, the birthday card -- signed ‘Love, Elon’ -- was edging north of $10,000 with an impressive 23 bids.
As per reports, Jennifer Gwynne is now auctioning their old photographs and personal items to raise money for her stepson.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As per reports, Jennifer Gwynne is now auctioning their old photographs and personal items to raise money for her stepson.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Musk and Gwynne began dating in the fall semester of the 1994-1995 school year when they both lived and worked as Resident Advisors (RAs) in the ‘Spruce Street’ part of the University of Pennsylvania’s Quadrangle dorm.
Musk and Gwynne began dating in the fall semester of the 1994-1995 school year when they both lived and worked as Resident Advisors (RAs) in the ‘Spruce Street’ part of the University of Pennsylvania’s Quadrangle dorm.