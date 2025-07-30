‘You rarely see a panicking Russian’: Surgeons continue critical surgery during 8.8 earthquake | Watch viral video

A powerful 8.8 earthquake hit near Russia’s Pacific coast on July 30. It caused tsunami warnings in Hawaii and along the U.S. West Coast.

In Kamchatka, a Russian peninsula, doctors kept performing surgery during the quake. A video shows how doctors calmly handled the situation and continued the critical surgery without stopping.

“Doctors in Kamchatka kept calm during the powerful quake — and never stopped the surgery. They stayed with the patient until the end. The patient is doing well, according to the Health Ministry,” RT posted on Twitter (now X) while sharing the viral video.

The earthquake, part of the Pacific Ring of Fire activity, caused 3–4 metre waves along Russia’s eastern coast. Evacuations were ordered in several coastal areas.

Social media users hailed the effort. One of them called the doctors “brave dear people”.

“You rarely see a panicking Russian,” came from another.

“Imagine waking up from surgery and learning that you were just unconscious through the 6th largest earthquake in recorded history,” wrote a social media user.

“This is such a relief from the repetitive "Oh My God!" of Americans! Quick, reasonable action without a word,” wrote another who praised the calmness of the Russian doctors.

Another wrote, “Praying right now for the Russian people near the Tsunami. Praying also for all the other people in/near the vicinity of the Tsunami. May no one get hurt!”

“In the US they would have stopped the surgery. because there is no insurance code number for earthquakes,” commented another.

Tsunami warning in US After tsunami waves hit Hawaii and parts of the US West Coast, the alert level in Hawaii was lowered to a tsunami advisory. People in Oahu who had moved to higher ground were told they could return.

However, Alaska, Oregon, Washington and parts of California still remain under tsunami advisories, according to the ABC News.

A warning was in place for the coastline between Cape Mendocino and the Oregon border. Waves were seen in Monterey and San Francisco.

According to officials, a tsunami warning means dangerous flooding and strong currents are expected. A tsunami watch means a tsunami might happen.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green said no damage had been reported, but more waves could come.