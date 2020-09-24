You’re stuck at home, drinking a ton of tea—and prices are rising

Around the world, about 3.7 billion cups of tea are consumed on a daily basis, according to Euromonitor International, a market-research provider. On any given day, more than half of the U.S. population drinks tea, according to TeaUSA, an industry association. The majority of American tea drinkers consume the black variety and most prefer it iced. The beverage is especially popular among millennials, according to TeaUSA.