‘You stinky Indian’: Viral video exposes racial abuse at Canada fast-food restaurant; check social media reactions

A video of racial abuse from Canada has sparked outrage. The incident occurred at a fast-food restaurant in Oakville, Ontario. The viral video shows a young man verbally abusing an Indian employee.

“Go back to your fu**ing country, you stinky a** Indian,” the man shouted while aggressively confronting the worker. When a woman began filming, he approached her threateningly and repeated his slurs.

The apparent reason behind the racial attack is that the young man believes Indians are taking away their jobs in Canada.

When the woman who was filming the video asked the young man if he wanted to work at the fast-food store, he said “no”.

“Then, who are you to tell us to leave?” she asked.

“Go back to your fu**ing country,” the young man repeated and smiled to the camera.

The video features the logo of Piper Foods, the franchisee that operates several McDonald's restaurant locations in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

