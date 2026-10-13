‘You terrorist’: Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus heckled at New York airport — Why expatriates are angry | Watch

Muhammad Yunus, who headed Bangladesh’s interim government after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, faced an angry confrontation with Bangladeshi expatriates at New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport on Monday.

Yunus was called a “terrorist” and accused of being responsible for killings and undermining democracy in Bangladesh. Several protesters shouted allegations at the Nobel laureate as security personnel escorted him out of the airport in a wheelchair.

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“You terrorist. You have killed people in Bangladesh. Why have you come here? Tell us, why have you come?” a man was heard shouting at Yunus in a video circulating on social media.

The confrontation took place after Yunus arrived at Terminal 8 on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha.

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He and his aide, Lamia Morshed, subsequently returned inside the airport, where security personnel intervened and escorted him away.

The protesters also accused Yunus’s administration of being responsible for the deaths of thousands of police personnel and alleged that around two lakh people had been arrested in Bangladesh.

The confrontation reflects anger among some Bangladeshi expatriates over political violence, arrests and allegations of human rights abuses during Yunus’s tenure as head of the interim administration.

Critics have accused the interim government of failing to respond adequately to violence and of not ensuring accountability for alleged abuses.

Calls for investigations into Yunus and allegations concerning his broader business interests have also emerged, according to reports.

Rights concerns over arrests, custodial deaths and minority attacks Yunus’s interim administration faced criticism over reports of attacks on Hindu communities and places of worship, allegations of arbitrary arrests and custodial deaths, and concerns about the treatment of political supporters.

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Rights groups also raised questions about accountability for abuses linked to the July-August 2024 uprising that led to Hasina’s removal.

In January 2026, an ordinance introduced by Yunus’s administration concerning alleged offences committed during the uprising drew scrutiny over its implications for criminal investigations.

According to reports, the measure restricted routine criminal investigations by police and other law enforcement agencies into certain actions by uprising participants, referring allegations to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for assessment.

The ordinance raised questions about how allegations involving killings and other serious offences would be investigated and whether the mechanism would ensure accountability. The precise scope and legal effect of the measure should be established from the ordinance itself.

Why did India-Bangladesh ties deteriorate under Yunus? Relations between New Delhi and Dhaka came under strain during Yunus’s tenure, with disagreements over regional security, minority rights and political rhetoric adding to existing tensions.

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Yunus drew criticism in India after remarks he made during a visit to China in March 2025 concerning Bangladesh’s strategic position and India’s northeastern states. His comments prompted concerns in India about their implications for regional connectivity and security.

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The safety of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh also became a recurring point of contention. New Delhi called for the protection of minorities, while the two sides exchanged concerns over developments in their respective countries.

These disagreements unfolded against the backdrop of Hasina’s presence in India after her removal from office.

Bangladesh to take legal action over airport incident Yunus stepped down as head of Bangladesh’s interim administration on February 16, ahead of the transfer of power to an elected government.

The identities of the people involved in the confrontation at JFK airport have not been independently confirmed.

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However, Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Information and Communications Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said on Tuesday that Dhaka would take legal action against them.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.