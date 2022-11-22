Home / News / World / You will get 30,000 euros to move to this city in Italy
You will get 30,000 euros to move to this city in Italy
2 min read.06:04 AM ISTANI
Italian authorities have come up with quite a great deal for anyone wanting to move to the charming town of Presicce in the sunny region of Puglia will receive up to 30,000 euros which is equivalent to more than INR 25 lakhs
In recent years, many towns all around Italy have been competing to introduce new initiatives and ideas aimed at enticing people to come and live there!
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In recent years, many towns all around Italy have been competing to introduce new initiatives and ideas aimed at enticing people to come and live there!
In a bid to resuscitate their fortunes, there has been a frenzy of competition, with residences ranging from run-down structures going for less than a dollar to ready-to-move-in properties being sold for rock-bottom prices, as per CNN.
In a bid to resuscitate their fortunes, there has been a frenzy of competition, with residences ranging from run-down structures going for less than a dollar to ready-to-move-in properties being sold for rock-bottom prices, as per CNN.
The most recent player to enter the game with a tempting offer is the charming town of Presicce in the sunny region of Puglia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The most recent player to enter the game with a tempting offer is the charming town of Presicce in the sunny region of Puglia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to CNN, the officials have informed that the authorities have come up with quite a great deal as per which anyone wanting to move there will receive up to 30,000 euros which is equivalent to more than INR 25 lakhs (current day conversion rate)!
According to CNN, the officials have informed that the authorities have come up with quite a great deal as per which anyone wanting to move there will receive up to 30,000 euros which is equivalent to more than INR 25 lakhs (current day conversion rate)!
CNN has reported that the money is being given to purchase an empty home and take up residency.
CNN has reported that the money is being given to purchase an empty home and take up residency.
Even better, the homes included in the agreement are available for sale for as little as 25,000 euros. They were long abandoned by their original owners, just like other inexpensive houses for sale all around Italy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Even better, the homes included in the agreement are available for sale for as little as 25,000 euros. They were long abandoned by their original owners, just like other inexpensive houses for sale all around Italy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, the location is fantastic, being close to Santa Maria di Leuca's powder beaches and crystal-clear waters while being surrounded by the Salento region's natural beauty in the heel of Italy.
Additionally, the location is fantastic, being close to Santa Maria di Leuca's powder beaches and crystal-clear waters while being surrounded by the Salento region's natural beauty in the heel of Italy.
As per CNN, the authorities in Presicce are hoping that the promise of a financial incentive will revitalise their depopulating town, where there are fewer newborns every year.