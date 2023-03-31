Young French Protesters Worry About Their Parents’ Retirement, Not Their Own
The protest movement against President Emmanuel Macron’s bill to raise France’s retirement age is drawing support from a new cohort: the young.
French people in their late teens and early 20s are flocking to protests even though Mr. Macron says his overhaul is designed to preserve France’s financially challenged pension system for younger generations.
The question of whether there will be pension checks to collect decades from now, however, has taken a back seat in the minds of many young people. They are worried about their aging parents, who would be forced to delay their retirement once Mr. Macron’s bill—which raises the retirement age to 64 from 62 by 2030—becomes law.
As more young people join the protest movement it is morphing from a policy dispute to a more sweeping critique of presidential power itself. Young protesters are outraged over Mr. Macron’s decision to exercise Article 49 of the French constitution to pass the legislation without a vote in the National Assembly. Many see Mr. Macron’s maneuver, though legal, as a moment of executive overreach that violates the spirit of French democracy.
“We can’t accept that Macron alone should decide the future of France," said Eléonore Schmitt, a 22-year-old political sciences student. “It’s pensions now, but what’s next?"
Mathieu Crocombette-Pasquet, a 20-year-old computer sciences student, says Mr. Macron has shaken his faith in France’s Fifth Republic, which was forged by Gen. Charles de Gaulle, the World War II leader. Gen. de Gaulle, who later became president, helped imbue the office with the power to bypass parliament in times of national crisis.
“Macron has proven that the president has too much power in France," Mr. Crocombette-Pasquet said.
Younger protesters were largely absent when the union-led nationwide demonstrations began in January. After Mr. Macron rammed the legislation through the National Assembly, however, young people began to spontaneously hit the streets, massing in the Place de la Concorde and other public squares across France.
A survey of 1,005 people by polling firm Elabe on March 28 and 29 showed 71% of people between the ages 18 to 24 back the protest movement against the pension overhaul compared with 63% of the overall population.
More than 400,000 young people across the country joined Tuesday’s protests against the government’s pension overhaul, according to unions. Students blocked access to dozens of universities and hundreds of high schools across the country.
The influx of young people at the demonstrations has coincided with a surge in violence at the protests, raising the stakes for Mr. Macron and his government.
In Paris, protesters have engaged in regular nighttime clashes with authorities, throwing projectiles at columns of police who have responded by firing tear gas. Protesters have also been setting fire to trash piles that have gone uncollected by striking garbage collectors. Storefronts have been smashed, roads blockaded and cars torched.
“We are angry," says Lara Oudin, a 25-year-old environmental consultant. The proposed overhaul would force her mother, a 53-year-old psychiatric nurse, to work an additional two years. She says she worries her mother might not be strong enough to care for her patients until she is 64.
“The president shouldn’t be able to bypass parliament on such a pivotal issue," she added.
As people live longer and the population grows older, the number of active workers who fund each pension check is shrinking. France had more than four workers for every retiree in the early 1960s, according to the government. That figure stood at 1.7 in 2020, and it is projected to fall to 1.5 over the next decade, according to an independent panel of economists, lawmakers and union leaders advising the government on pensions.
Revamping the pension system was a main plank of Mr. Macron’s re-election campaign last year when he defeated right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen by a 17-point margin. Mr. Macron says raising the retirement age is necessary to preserve the pension system without raising taxes or increasing the country’s debt.
Ms. Oudin says the president is mistaken to think his victory in the presidential election gave him a popular mandate to raise the retirement age. In France, voters choose between the top two candidates in a runoff election after casting ballots for their preferred candidate in a first round of voting that includes myriad presidential hopefuls. Ms. Oudin says she voted for Mr. Macron in the runoff to prevent Ms. Le Pen from gaining power.
Jeanne Mainier, a 19-year-old art and literature student from Toulouse, said she couldn’t bring herself to choose between Ms. Le Pen and Mr. Macron in the runoff. She took to the streets on Tuesday in solidarity with her father, a 50-year-old mechanic.
“I’m not thinking about my pension. I’m here for my dad," she said.
Kënza Adam, a 23-year-old communications student, accompanied her mother, Olwen Adam, to a protest in Paris on Tuesday.
“I’m fed up with this president, who can’t listen," she said. Her mother is a 45-year-old custodian and single mother. “She can’t carry trash bins that weigh as much as she does until she’s 64," she added.
Ms. Adam says she’s thinking about training for another job, but finding the time is challenging. “I really hope the government withdraws its bill," she said.
Sonia Dijon, a 21-year-old film student, took part in protests on Tuesday because of her 60-year-old mother, who works in the agricultural sector.
“I don’t want to see my mother bent over in the fields at 64," she said.