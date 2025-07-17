Young girl’s one-night stand with foreign gamer ‘harms national dignity’; 21-year-old faces expulsion from university

A Chinese student surnamed Li may be expelled from her university for having casual sex with a 37-year-old Ukrainian gamer. The matter has become a topic of national debate in China.

The Dalian Polytechnic University says her actions harmed “national dignity”. It now plans to expel her.

Danylo Teslenko, also known as “Zeus”, posted private photos and videos of them online after he had a one-night stand with the 21-year-old. Allegedly, he also called Li an “easy girl”, according to the South China Morning Post.

According to local media, Li had a boyfriend when she was involved with Teslenko. Teslenko reported has a child from his marriage.

His fans leaked the footage and revealed Li’s full identity, including her name and family details. Some men also contacted the university asking for her to be punished. What the university did next shocked many.

The university shared her full name and alleged that she chose to "socialise with foreigners improperly and undermine national dignity and the school’s reputation”, SCMP reported.

They also claimed she had damaged the school’s name. Many people online believe the university’s reaction is too harsh. They believe Li’s privacy and rights were not respected.

Many people online said the punishment was unfair and that her private life should not concern the school.

Meanwhile, the gamer has said that he regrets sharing the videos. At the same time, he has denied allegations like being married or calling Chinese girls “easy”. Some believe his Russian words were misunderstood.

Li can appeal the university’s decision by September 7. However, she has not taken any action yet.

According to a lawyer who spoke to Fengmian News, the school has no legal reason to expel her. The rules for student expulsion don’t match her case. Other lawyers also said she should get legal help.

Many believe the case shows bias against women. They have raised questions about privacy and gender equality in universities.

Social media reactions Many social media users feel the punishment is too harsh and unfair. They think her privacy was not respected. In similar cases involving men, names were often hidden, and punishments were lighter.

One user pointed out that “Uncle Red”. The news of Uncle Red became viral in China. The 38-year-old Chinese man named Jiao was earlier arrested.

He became infamous online for pretending to be a woman, having sex with men, secretly filming them and sharing the videos.

According to others, Li is the real victim.