Home / News / World /  Young mother's humble gesture on board flight wins co-passengers' hearts

Young woman trying to console her infant during the long flight journey. (PC-Linkedin User)
1 min read . 10:57 PM ISTLivemint

  • The young woman distributed a bag -- containing candy, chewing gum and earplugs -- to over 200 passengers on a 10-hour flight en route to San Francisco from Seoul as a kind of advance apology.

Travelling with infants on flights, trains or buses often disturbs the peace of co-passengers. While some do love kids and understand the pain of new mothers, others complain.

Some stories are different, as people make them different with their humble gestures. A similar case took place recently when a young woman distributed a bag -- containing candy, chewing gum and earplugs -- to over 200 passengers on a 10-hour flight en route to San Francisco from Seoul. The young mother took this initiative as a kind of advance apology and asked her co-passengers to use them in the event that her 4-month-old baby screamed during the flight.

Apart from this, the bag contained a note too. In it it was written, "Hello, I am Jan Woo. I am 4 months old and today I'm travelling to America with my mom and grandmother for my aunt's outfit. I'm a little nervous and scared. This is my first flight in my life. It's normal for me to cry or cause some disturbance. I'll try to stay calm, but I can't promise you. Please use it if my voice gets too loud.. Enjoy your trip. Thank you."

Following the incident, the photo of the young mother, with her infant, has become the point of discussion on social media and people are sharing this kind gesture on their walls showing their respect for her.

