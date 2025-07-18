Young swimming coach goes viral on social media for his looks; social media reacts, ‘Does he teach moms too?’

A young swimming coach from eastern China has become viral online because of his good looks and fit body. Many mothers are now eager to enrol their kids in his classes.

Since July, videos of him teaching children at Hangzhou Chenjinglun Sports School have spread across the internet. Most of these were recorded by the mothers themselves. In the clips, he wears bright swim trunks while sometimes going shirtless. His surname is Chen.

The young coach just finished high school and was admitted to the Nanjing Sport Institute. He now works as a part-time junior coach for over twenty small children aged four to five.

Hangzhou Chenjinglun Sports School is known for producing world-class swimmers like Sun Yang and Chen Yufei. This summer, nearly 800 children joined swimming lessons there.

The teenage coach has caught everyone’s eye online. Many people shared funny and admiring comments about him. His sudden fame has added more attention to the school’s summer programme, according to the South China Morning Post.

Social media reaction Many people on social media joked they now want to take swimming lessons just to see him. Some users called him cute while others asked if grown-ups could join his class too.

“Any young man with a little bit of muscle will drive the aunts crazy,” wrote one social media user on Instagram.

Another quipped, “I need a child to borrow.”

Also Read | Man goes missing after causing car crash that turns his girlfriend paraplegic

“Does he teach moms too? Asking for a friend,” asked another.

“How to enroll there even tho I haven't become a mom yet,” asked another user.

Another one wrote, “I would send myself to learn how to swim.”

“So married women with kids and a family are lining up to see a swim instructor?” observed another.

Another user wrote, “Ladies, the guy is barely an adult! All I see is a minor teaching other minors how to swim.”

His social media is filled with fans praising him. Earlier in July, the coach reacted to it.

“Thank you for your support. However, I ask that you respect my privacy. Please refrain from sending me personal messages,” SCMP quoted him as saying.