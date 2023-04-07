Young travellers have bigger budgets but…this is what Hopper report reveals

Hopper users, who already tend to book the cheapest flight available more than half the time, are now checking prices even more frequently than they did in 2019. The company reported that users checked prices of domestic trips in 2022 an average of 16 times before booking, a 33% increase from 2019. Prices for international trips were checked 50% more often than in 2019.

