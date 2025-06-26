‘Your boss is crazy’: Social media reacts as woman shares manager’s demand while she’s on vacation

A woman has claimed that her boss asked her to share her live location while on leave. The boss needed proof that she was really on holiday.

The Malaysian woman posted on June 10, asking if this strange demand was “normal”. She said her boss insisted on the rule, even for trips abroad.

If employees didn’t share their live location, they would be marked “absent” despite taking approved leave. Her boss also delayed approving leave until the location was shared, according to the South China Morning Post.

According to her, the boss also demands live location even during unpaid and sick leave. She warned she would report them to the Labour Department if it continued.

The woman, known as @_nnadrahhh, said she had travelled to an island in Malaysia. However, she did not reveal the name of her company.

Upset by the request, she refused to share her location and later posted a photo by the sea to show she was enjoying her time. Her boss called her several times after that.

The post received many supportive comments online. People said it was a serious breach of privacy.

“This is not normal. Your boss is crazy,” SCMP quoted a user as saying.

“What they do is a threat to your safety and your personal life. I would quit and get a new job if it were me,” said another.

Another added, “How can your boss breach your privacy like that? Staff can do whatever they want during their annual leave”.

Employee quits job Earlier in May, an Indian corporate employee resigned after facing what he felt was an unfair and insulting demand from his manager. He was on approved leave for a family function over a weekend and informed his boss three hours before leaving that he had to catch a train.

Despite this, he said the manager’s reaction was rude and crossed personal limits. Feeling disrespected, he chose to quit before even returning to work.