Your covid-19 shopping habits are changing what jobs are available

The nation added jobs for the seventh straight month in November, the Labor Department said Friday. Most came in the transportation and warehousing industries—the ones that package, ship and deliver goods to consumers. Households’ shift toward buying sneakers, groceries and even cars online is driving a hiring binge in logistics industries.

