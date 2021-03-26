Your next Nescafe coffee is at risk. Thanks to a big traffic jam in Suez Canal

“For traders, they are going to scramble to supply their clients in Europe," said Jan Luhmann, founder of JL Coffee Consulting and a former head coffee buyer at Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV, one of the world’s largest coffee roasters. “Resolving this is going to take a few days if we are lucky, but even so, a lot of damage has already been done."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}