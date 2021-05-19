Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Your next covid-19 test could be a dog’s sniff

Your next covid-19 test could be a dog’s sniff

Premium
AFP Photo
6 min read . 10:10 PM IST RUTH BENDER, The Wall Street Journal

  • As evidence mounts that dogs can be trained to detect Covid-19 infections, some companies and countries are deploying canine testers

A new type of Covid-19 test comes with four legs and a wagging tail.

A growing body of research by scientists and dog trainers from the U.S. to the United Arab Emirates suggests that dogs can use their powerful sense of smell to sniff out Covid-19 infections, including in people without symptoms.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

With ONGC vessels carrying more than 600 people stranded at sea, govt orders enquiry

2 min read . 10:39 PM IST
Premium

Covid-19 pandemic moving to north-eastern states of India

3 min read . 10:33 PM IST
Premium

West Bengal logs record 157 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, 19,006 fresh cases

1 min read . 10:32 PM IST
Premium

Tamil Nadu reports 34,875 new Covid-19 cases, 365 deaths in a day

1 min read . 10:21 PM IST

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!