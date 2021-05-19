Your next covid-19 test could be a dog’s sniff
- As evidence mounts that dogs can be trained to detect Covid-19 infections, some companies and countries are deploying canine testers
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A new type of Covid-19 test comes with four legs and a wagging tail.
A growing body of research by scientists and dog trainers from the U.S. to the United Arab Emirates suggests that dogs can use their powerful sense of smell to sniff out Covid-19 infections, including in people without symptoms.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!