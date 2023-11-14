Former UK home secretary Suella Braverman has accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of “repeatedly" failing to deliver on key policies. The remarks came less than a day after she was ousted amid a massive rejig. The Conservative politician penned a scathing letter and insisted that the PM's ‘plan is not working’.

Braverman claimed that Sunak had betrayed an agreement the two had made at the time of her joining the cabinet and accused the Tory chief of backtracking on his pledge to do "whatever it takes" to stop small boats crossing the Channel. “I trusted you. It is generally agreed that my support was a pivotal factor in winning the leadership contest and thus enabling you to become Prime Minister...You have manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver on every single one of these key policies," she wrote.

Meanwhile Sunak held a meeting with his newly revamped Cabinet on Tuesday and assured that the 'strong and united team' would deliver change.

"…We want to build a better future for our children and our grandchildren. And that's what this team is going to do, whether it's navigating the crisis in Ukraine, or in the Middle East to demonstrate that we will stand up for our values and provide security for everyone here at home, but also to make the big bold decisions that will drive the change," he said.

