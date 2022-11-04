'Your role at Twitter': How Elon Musk is firing employees

'Your role at Twitter': How Elon Musk is firing employees2 min read . 03:51 PM IST
- After Musk took over Twitter, it plans to start cutting staff ASAP.
Hours after reports arrived that Twitter Inc. was sued over Elon Musk’s plan to eliminate about 3,700 jobs at the social-media platform, another set of reports arrived that Twitter allegedly sent an email to its employees where they get to know their roles by 5pm PST on 4 November (9 am tomorrow).
The mail that is allegedly being leaked says, "Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email."
Adding more, it says, "By 9AM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual mail with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter. Please check your email, including your spam folder."
Among other details, the mail also included how an employee will get to know whether his or her's employment ahs been impacted. Like if the employee is not impacted then he will receive a notification via their Twitter email.
In case his or her job is impacted, he/she will receive a notification with nest steps via their personal email. And in case they do not received an email from twitter-hr@ by 5PM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, they should email to peoplequestions@twitter.com.
Apart from this, the communication also wrote, "To help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data, our offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended. If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home."
The mail also noted the employees will have to face an incredible challenging experience, adding, that this action is taken to ensure the company's success moving ahead.
Earlier on 3 November, a class-action lawsuit was filed in San Francisco federal court where Twitter employees say the company is doing without enough notice in violation of federal and California law.
The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act restricts large companies from mounting mass layoffs without at least 60 days of advance notice.
The lawsuit asks the court to issue an order requiring Twitter to obey the WARN Act, and restricting the company from soliciting employees to sign documents that could give up their right to participate in litigation.
“We filed this lawsuit tonight in an attempt the make sure that employees are aware that they should not sign away their rights and that they have an avenue for pursuing their rights," Shannon Liss-Riordan, the attorney who filed Thursday’s complaint, said in an interview.
