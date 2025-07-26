'You're not going to have Europe anymore': Donald Trump's stern warning on immigration | Watch

Trump has implemented strict anti-immigration policies, focusing on deportations and limiting entry to the US During his visit to Scotland, he criticised European leaders for not addressing illegal immigration, warning that it threatens the continent's future.

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2025, 08:41 AM IST
A person shakes hands with US President Donald Trump, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, DC, US, July 25, 2025.
A person shakes hands with US President Donald Trump, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, DC, US, July 25, 2025.(Reuters)

US President Donald Trump arrived in Scotland on Saturday and took a strong jibe at illegal immigration in Europe.

“He said, ”On immigration, you better get your act together or you're not going to have Europe anymore ... You've got to stop this horrible invasion that's happening. Last month, we had nobody entering our country. We took out a lot of people. Many countries in Europe, some leaders have not let that happen, but they are not getting the proper credit.. I can name them, but I will not embarrass the other one. Stop this immigration...is killing Europe."

Watch the video here:

Since returning to office, Trump has enforced tough anti-immigration policies, including a large-scale deportation campaign targeting undocumented individuals and tightening legal pathways for entering the U.S.

(This is a developing story)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsNewsWorld'You're not going to have Europe anymore': Donald Trump's stern warning on immigration | Watch
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.