'You're not going to have Europe anymore': Donald Trump's stern warning on immigration | Watch

US President Donald Trump arrived in Scotland on Saturday and took a strong jibe at illegal immigration in Europe.
“He said, ”On immigration, you better get your act together or you're not going to have Europe anymore ... You've got to stop this horrible invasion that's happening. Last month, we had nobody entering our country. We took out a lot of people. Many countries in Europe, some leaders have not let that happen, but they are not getting the proper credit.. I can name them, but I will not embarrass the other one. Stop this immigration...is killing Europe."
Since returning to office, Trump has enforced tough anti-immigration policies, including a large-scale deportation campaign targeting undocumented individuals and tightening legal pathways for entering the U.S.
(This is a developing story)