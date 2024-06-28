’You’re the sucker, you’re the loser,’ Biden tells Trump at debate

US President Joe Biden delivered a broadside at Donald Trump at their Thursday debate, declaring "you're the loser" as he accused his Republican rival of disparaging veterans and members of the military.
"My son was not a loser, he was not a sucker," Biden said of his late veteran son Beau, over Trump's alleged comments in 2018 that he refused to visit a European cemetery with American war dead and called them "losers."
"You're the sucker, you're the loser,' Biden told Trump, who denied ever using the word to describe US troops.