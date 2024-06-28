'You're the sucker, you're the loser,' Biden tells Trump at debate
1 min read28 Jun 2024, 07:32 AM IST
AFP
US President Joe Biden accused Donald Trump of disparaging veterans and military members, defending his late son Beau. During the first US Presidential election debate, Joe Biden also called Trump a 'sucker' and ‘loser’
US President Joe Biden delivered a broadside at Donald Trump at their Thursday debate, declaring "you're the loser" as he accused his Republican rival of disparaging veterans and members of the military.
"My son was not a loser, he was not a sucker," Biden said of his late veteran son Beau, over Trump's alleged comments in 2018 that he refused to visit a European cemetery with American war dead and called them "losers."
"You're the sucker, you're the loser,' Biden told Trump, who denied ever using the word to describe US troops.
