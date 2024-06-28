Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  'You're the sucker, you're the loser,' Biden tells Trump at debate

'You're the sucker, you're the loser,' Biden tells Trump at debate

AFP

US President Joe Biden accused Donald Trump of disparaging veterans and military members, defending his late son Beau. During the first US Presidential election debate, Joe Biden also called Trump a 'sucker' and ‘loser’

Democrat candidate, U.S. President Joe Biden, and Republican candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, attend a presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 27, 2024.

US President Joe Biden delivered a broadside at Donald Trump at their Thursday debate, declaring "you're the loser" as he accused his Republican rival of disparaging veterans and members of the military.

"My son was not a loser, he was not a sucker," Biden said of his late veteran son Beau, over Trump's alleged comments in 2018 that he refused to visit a European cemetery with American war dead and called them "losers."

"You're the sucker, you're the loser,' Biden told Trump, who denied ever using the word to describe US troops.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.