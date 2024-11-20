“I know you, you are very famous," is how Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in Brazil on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. A video of their meeting shared online shows the Indonesian President greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi before approaching EAM Jaishankar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After shaking hands, Jaishankar introduces himself. It was then that Prabowo Subianto tells Jaishankar, “I know you, you are very famous", prompting a chuckle from PM Modi, Jaishankar and others.

PM Modi met Indonesian President Subianto and discussed ways to improve ties in security, health care.

After their meeting on the sidelines of G20, PM Modi said, "Delighted to meet President Prabowo Subianto during the G20 Summit in Brazil. This year is special as we are marking 75 years of India-Indonesia diplomatic relations. Our talks focussed on improving ties in commerce, security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and more." The prime minister also posted a few pictures of the two leaders on his X handle.

“Commemorating 75 years of warm and friendly ties! … The prime minister congratulated President Prabowo and assured him of India's full support. Both leaders discussed ways to work together for further strengthening the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, in existing domains as well as expand it to newer areas," the MEA said on X.