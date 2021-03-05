YouTube Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki said Donald Trump’s channel will remain suspended due to the risk that he will use the online video service to incite more violence.

The Google-owned platform will lift the suspension when it determines the risk of violence has decreased. And when the channel is reinstated, it will be subject to the same content-moderation policies that every other channel follows, the CEO added.

If the former U.S. president violates the rules again, the channel will be removed again, Wojcicki said during an interview at an event organized by the Atlantic Council.





