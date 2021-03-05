Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >YouTube CEO says Trump suspension to last until violence risk decreases

YouTube CEO says Trump suspension to last until violence risk decreases

FILE PHOTO: YouTube logo at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
3 min read . 01:21 PM IST Sarah E. Needleman, The Wall Street Journal

  • Susan Wojcicki says a recent Capitol Police warning indicates an ‘elevated violence risk still remains’

YouTube’s chief executive said the company still sees a risk of violence in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot and that it would only lift its suspension of former President Donald Trump from the video-sharing platform once it determines “the risk of violence has decreased."

Susan Wojcicki, CEO of the Alphabet Inc. unit, on Thursday said, “Given just the warnings by the Capitol Police yesterday about a potential attack today, I think it’s pretty clear that that elevated violence risk still remains." She was speaking at a virtual event hosted by the Atlantic Council, a nonpartisan think tank.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden to join first-ever ‘Quad’ leaders meeting, Scott Morrison says

1 min read . 02:27 PM IST

Tandav row: SC grants Amazon Prime India head Aparna Purohit interim protection from arrest

2 min read . 02:23 PM IST

Twitter may be working on feature to undo sent tweets

1 min read . 02:07 PM IST

India to develop non-communicable diseases surveillance, research playbook

2 min read . 02:07 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.