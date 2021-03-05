YouTube CEO says Trump suspension to last until violence risk decreases
- Susan Wojcicki says a recent Capitol Police warning indicates an ‘elevated violence risk still remains’
YouTube’s chief executive said the company still sees a risk of violence in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot and that it would only lift its suspension of former President Donald Trump from the video-sharing platform once it determines “the risk of violence has decreased."
Susan Wojcicki, CEO of the Alphabet Inc. unit, on Thursday said, “Given just the warnings by the Capitol Police yesterday about a potential attack today, I think it’s pretty clear that that elevated violence risk still remains." She was speaking at a virtual event hosted by the Atlantic Council, a nonpartisan think tank.
