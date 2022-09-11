YouTube introduces new features for educational content. Check details here

YouTube is introducing Player for Education and Courses, which is a feature that will let video creators offer online classes for a fee or free of charge
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Streaming platform YouTube has announced that it will offer a stripped-down version of its site tailored for schools and colleges, in an attempt to establish itself in the digital education tools market, even as it introduces new features for creators and institutions using the platform for educational content.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Streaming platform YouTube has announced that it will offer a stripped-down version of its site tailored for schools and colleges, in an attempt to establish itself in the digital education tools market, even as it introduces new features for creators and institutions using the platform for educational content.
YouTube is introducing Player for Education and Courses, which is a feature that will let video creators offer online classes for a fee or free of charge. According to The Verge report, YouTube has announced new tools for creators making educational content on the platform, which include ways to charge viewers for their videos. Interestingly, beginning next year, certain creators will be able to make free or paid “courses," with playlists of videos set up for audiences, according to The Verge report. “If a viewer buys a course, they’ll be able to watch the content ad-free and play the videos in the background. Courses will come to the US and South Korea first in beta," The Verge report said.
YouTube is introducing Player for Education and Courses, which is a feature that will let video creators offer online classes for a fee or free of charge. According to The Verge report, YouTube has announced new tools for creators making educational content on the platform, which include ways to charge viewers for their videos. Interestingly, beginning next year, certain creators will be able to make free or paid “courses," with playlists of videos set up for audiences, according to The Verge report. “If a viewer buys a course, they’ll be able to watch the content ad-free and play the videos in the background. Courses will come to the US and South Korea first in beta," The Verge report said.
Additionally, the video giant has announced plans to license this service, called Player for Education, to education technology companies, which can then filter YouTube’s enormous library with different restrictions, according to Bloomberg report. The service won’t run advertisements or serve video recommendations. Initially, YouTube is working with EDpuzzle Inc., Purdue University Global Inc. and Google Classroom, a product from YouTube’s parent, Alphabet Inc.’s Google, the report noted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, the video giant has announced plans to license this service, called Player for Education, to education technology companies, which can then filter YouTube’s enormous library with different restrictions, according to Bloomberg report. The service won’t run advertisements or serve video recommendations. Initially, YouTube is working with EDpuzzle Inc., Purdue University Global Inc. and Google Classroom, a product from YouTube’s parent, Alphabet Inc.’s Google, the report noted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
YouTube, in its official blog stated, “to improve the YouTube experience in educational environments, we're launching YouTube Player for Education — a new YouTube embedded player that shows content on commonly used education apps without distractions like ads, external links or recommendations. YouTube Player for Education will also improve upon the existing YouTube embedded player in Google Classroom for an even better YouTube experience."
YouTube, in its official blog stated, “to improve the YouTube experience in educational environments, we're launching YouTube Player for Education — a new YouTube embedded player that shows content on commonly used education apps without distractions like ads, external links or recommendations. YouTube Player for Education will also improve upon the existing YouTube embedded player in Google Classroom for an even better YouTube experience."
Notably, this isn’t YouTube’s first stab at the market, as for several years, the platform reportedly lobbied classrooms to use its ample educational and how-to videos, while those prior pitches were met with concern over the popular video service’s targeted advertising and abundant non-educational material, the Bloomberg report said. YouTube has shared that it will give all sales from its new service to creators whose videos play in classrooms for the first two years, after which YouTube will take a commission of sales.
Notably, this isn’t YouTube’s first stab at the market, as for several years, the platform reportedly lobbied classrooms to use its ample educational and how-to videos, while those prior pitches were met with concern over the popular video service’s targeted advertising and abundant non-educational material, the Bloomberg report said. YouTube has shared that it will give all sales from its new service to creators whose videos play in classrooms for the first two years, after which YouTube will take a commission of sales.