YouTube introduces new features for educational content. Check details here

YouTube is introducing Player for Education and Courses, which is a feature that will let video creators offer online classes for a fee or free of charge. According to The Verge report, YouTube has announced new tools for creators making educational content on the platform, which include ways to charge viewers for their videos. Interestingly, beginning next year, certain creators will be able to make free or paid “courses," with playlists of videos set up for audiences, according to The Verge report. “If a viewer buys a course, they’ll be able to watch the content ad-free and play the videos in the background. Courses will come to the US and South Korea first in beta," The Verge report said.