YouTube mulls to launch streaming video service: Report

YouTube mulls to launch streaming video service: Report1 min read . 13 Aug 2022
- For at least 18 month, the platform has been in the works and may be available as early as this fall, the report added.
Alphabet Inc's YouTube is mulling to launch an online store for streaming video services, reported the Wall Street Journal on 12 August.
The firm has renewed talks with entertainment companies about participating in the platform, which it is referring to internally as a "channel store".
For at least 18 month, the platform has been in the works and may be available as early as this fall, the report added.
With more consumers shifting to subscription-based streaming services and cutting the cord on cable or satellite TV, the planned launch will allow YouTube to join companies like Roku Inc and Apple in a bid to gain a portion of the already crowded streaming market.
The New York Times reported earlier this week that even Walmart Inc has held talks with media companies about including streaming entertainment in its membership service.
With Reuters inputs.
