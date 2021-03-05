OPEN APP
Home >News >World >YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

Alphabet Inc's YouTube has removed five channels of Myanmar's military-run television networks hosted on its platform in the wake of the coup in the Southeast Asian country.

"We have terminated a number of channels and removed several videos from YouTube in accordance with our community guidelines and applicable laws," a YouTube spokeswoman said in a statement in response to a Reuters question.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

OPEC+ decision to hit consumption-led recovery, hurt customers: Pradhan

1 min read . 11:22 AM IST
The graduate route is unsponsored, meaning applicants will not need a job offer to apply for the route

New post-study visa allows Indian students to stay in UK for work without sponsor

3 min read . 10:56 AM IST
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to a farmworker at a vaccination clinic organized by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department at Christopher Ranch in Gilroy, California, U.S., on Thursday.

New daily Covid cases in US drop to 5-month lows

3 min read . 10:35 AM IST
Hayley Arceneaux, a pediatric bone cancer survivor, smiles in an undated photograph during her treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital/Handout via REUTERS

Hayley Arceneaux: Youngest American to go into space is also a cancer survivor

3 min read . 10:37 AM IST

Also Read | India’s vaccine rollout changes gears

The channels taken down include the state network, MRTV, (Myanma Radio and Television) as well as the military-owned Myawaddy Media, MWD Variety and MWD Myanmar, YouTube said.

Their removal comes during the bloodiest week so far of anti-coup protests, with 38 people killed on Wednesday, according to the United Nations, as security forces tried to crush rallies and used live rounds in some areas.

The army seized power on Feb. 1, alleging mass fraud in the November election won by Aung San Suu Kyi's government. The election commission said the vote was fair, but the military has used media to make its case and justify the takeover.

MRTV pages were banned by Facebook in February, while it had previously barred Myawaddy in 2018 when it banned army chief Min Aung Hlaing - now the military ruler - and more than a dozen other senior officers and organisations on the platform.

Facebook has now banned all pages linked to Myanmar’s army - and was itself banned by the junta in February.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Other social media platforms are also grappling with how to moderate military content and a proliferation of hate speech and misinformation in Myanmar.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Myanmar soldiers and police were using TikTok to deliver death threats to protesters.

Researchers have said that after the Facebook ban the military was trying to build its presence on other platforms.

YouTube had faced criticism from researchers and civil society groups for a comparatively hands-off approach during Myanmar's Nov. 8 vote.

A Reuters review found dozens of channels hosted on YouTube that had promoted election misinformation while posing either as news outlets or political programmes.

Google said in December it had terminated 34 YouTube channels following investigation into coordinated influence operations linked to Myanmar.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout