2 min read.Updated: 05 Mar 2021, 11:54 AM ISTReuters
Alphabet Inc's YouTube has removed five channels of Myanmar's military-run television networks hosted on its platform in the wake of the coup in the Southeast Asian country.
"We have terminated a number of channels and removed several videos from YouTube in accordance with our community guidelines and applicable laws," a YouTube spokeswoman said in a statement in response to a Reuters question.
The channels taken down include the state network, MRTV, (Myanma Radio and Television) as well as the military-owned Myawaddy Media, MWD Variety and MWD Myanmar, YouTube said.
Their removal comes during the bloodiest week so far of anti-coup protests, with 38 people killed on Wednesday, according to the United Nations, as security forces tried to crush rallies and used live rounds in some areas.
The army seized power on Feb. 1, alleging mass fraud in the November election won by Aung San Suu Kyi's government. The election commission said the vote was fair, but the military has used media to make its case and justify the takeover.
MRTV pages were banned by Facebook in February, while it had previously barred Myawaddy in 2018 when it banned army chief Min Aung Hlaing - now the military ruler - and more than a dozen other senior officers and organisations on the platform.
Facebook has now banned all pages linked to Myanmar’s army - and was itself banned by the junta in February.