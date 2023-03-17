YouTube restores Donald Trump’s channel after more than two-year ban
- The move follows other social-media companies that have lifted bans on the former president
YouTube said it reinstated Donald Trump’s channel, following other social-media companies that have removed bans on the former president’s account.
YouTube said it reinstated Donald Trump’s channel, following other social-media companies that have removed bans on the former president’s account.
“Starting today, the Donald J. Trump channel is no longer restricted and can upload new content," YouTube said in a tweet Friday. “We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election."
“Starting today, the Donald J. Trump channel is no longer restricted and can upload new content," YouTube said in a tweet Friday. “We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election."
Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube suspended Mr. Trump’s channel in January 2021 after the riot at the Capitol. The video-sharing service said it suspended Mr. Trump’s channel after the company removed videos that it said violated its policies against content it believes could incite violence.
Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook and Instagram allowed Mr. Trump back on their platforms in February after they suspended his accounts in 2021. Elon Musk also reinstated Mr. Trump’s account on Twitter last year after polling users on the platform.
Mr. Trump hasn’t posted on any of those social-media sites and has instead continued posting on his Truth Social platform.
Representatives for Mr. Trump didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Write to Joseph De Avila at joseph.deavila@wsj.com