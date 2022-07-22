YouTube says it will remove 'DIY' videos carrying false claims about abortion

YouTube has announced that it will be ‘launching an information panel that provides viewers with context and information from local and global health authorities under abortion-related videos and above relevant search results’
YouTube on Thursday announced in a series of Twitter posts that it will start removing videos containing false claims about abortion in order to crackdown on misinformation about the medical procedure. The development comes following United States government revoking the right to abortion in many areas across the country and with more women looking for reliable pregnancy-related information online.
According to the YouTube announcement, “starting today and ramping up over the next few weeks, we will remove content that provides instructions for unsafe abortion methods or promotes false claims about abortion safety under our medical misinformation policies."
The company further notified that "like all of our policies on health/medical topics, we rely on published guidance from health authorities. We prioritize connecting people to content from authoritative sources on health topics, and we continuously review our policies & products as real world events unfold."
Additionally, the company said that it will be “launching an information panel that provides viewers with context and information from local and global health authorities under abortion-related videos and above relevant search results."
The company shared that it will, “allow content that violates the misinformation policies noted on this page if that content includes additional context in the video, audio, title, or description. This is not a pass to promote misinformation. Additional context may include countervailing views from local health authorities or medical experts. We may also make exceptions if the purpose of the content is to condemn, dispute, or satirize misinformation that violates our policies."
According to ANI report citing the CNN, the policy update has arrived in the wake of widespread attention to abortion, and the accessibility of the procedure, after the Supreme Court last month overturned Roe v Wade Medical experts have warned that bad actors may try to capitalize on the confusion and emotional upset caused by various states limiting access to abortion in order to spread false claims about the procedure. The CNN report further informed that toxicologists have been raising concerns about dangerous "DIY" abortion methods that have been shared on social media.
