YouTube, Twitch join social media companies in banning Trump’s accounts

Video streaming platforms YouTube and Twitch joined other social media companies in cracking down on outgoing US President Donald J. Trump’s accounts on Thursday. Google-owned YouTube removed several videos posted by Trump and warned users that any channel found posting false claims about the US elections three times within 90 days will be permanently removed from the platform. Meanwhile, Twitch, which is primarily used for streaming gaming videos, imposed a ban on Trump’s account until the end of his term.

“In light of yesterday’s shocking attack on the Capitol, we have disabled President Trump’s Twitch channel. Given the current extraordinary circumstances and the President’s incendiary rhetoric, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence," the company said in a statement.

The two video streaming platforms joined Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat in blocking Trump’s access to their platforms. While Twitter imposed a 12 hour ban on the President’s account yesterday (he has already resumed tweeting), Instagram and Facebook said the ban on his accounts will remain active indefinitely, and at least till the end of his term.

“Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labelling his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government," Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, said in a post, adding that the context now is different and hence the ban is being extended.

Social media companies have long debated how to deal with the US President’s account, which has often been accused of inciting violence and spreading misinformation. Facebook came under criticism last year for refusing to remove certain contentious posts by Trump, while Twitter had actively started labelling Trump’s tweets before the US elections. However, none of the platforms blocked the President’s access while he was in office.

