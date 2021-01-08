YouTube, Twitch join social media companies in banning Trump’s accounts

“Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labelling his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government," Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, said in a post, adding that the context now is different and hence the ban is being extended.