It has been an overwhelming week for Twitter. Since the takeover last week, the new owner Elon Musk has already made several changes to the company from job cuts to proposing $8 subscription for blue tick. And as expected each and every move of his has been highly criticised.

Along with policy issues, the tech billionaire is also working on changes in the tech side of the social media platform. Twitter has been updated in the iOS version of the app in many countries; he has also hinted that his team is already working on bringing back Vine. For the uninitiated, the concept of short videos was initially introduced by Vine, which later became popular with TikTok videos and Instagram reels.

Now the latest thing under re-engineering is the Twitter’s content limit policy.

A Twitter user told Musk, “If Twitter could handle the full length feature videos that I produce and can offer a similar monetization system like YouTube does, I would consider uploading my full videos here too for sure." To this, he responded positively and affirmed adding features to post 42 minutes long videos. He tweeted, “We can do 42-minute chunks at 1080 resolution now for new Blue, so you could break up a longer video. The 42 min limit should be fixed next month."

Currently, one can post a video stretching maximum of 140 seconds or 2 minutes and 20 seconds. Musk added that the platform will support creator monetization for all forms of content. Taking the example Youtube, he asserted, Musk added ‘How does YouTube monetization work & what could Twitter do better?’

How does YouTube monetization work & what could Twitter do better? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

The new Twitter owner is from the very beginning pressing for monetization feature on the platform where the creators can make money with their content.

Earlier in the day, Musk proposed Twitter will soon add the ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots. When one asked whether people will be able to subscribe/donate pieces of writing on them, Musk replied ‘Absolutely’.