Youtuber's Tesla giveaway drove 100,000 new voter registrations in one day

Just weeks ahead of the election, influencer David Dobrik invited his 14.3 million Instagram followers to participate in a Tesla giveaway, in partnership with voting and democracy nonprofit HeadCount.

To enter a chance to win one of five Tesla vehicles, participants had to check if they were registered to vote.

Dobrik, who also has 23 million TikTok followers, 18.4 million YouTube followers and 5.5 million Twitter followers, was able to wrangle up not just a few voters.

The result: "In barely 24 hours, over 100,000 Americans have registered to vote," HeadCount said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via