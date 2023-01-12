A video of actor Kate Winslet reassuring a first-time reporter is winning hearts on social media. The clip - from the recent 'Avatar: The Way of Water' promotions - has since gone viral, with netizens dubbing it “the most precious thing" they'd ever seen.
Winslet was being interviewed for the German TV network ZDF when the outlet's young reporter told the Oscar winner that it was her first time.
According to reports, Winslet had immediately paused the interview and leaned closer to Martha to confirm that it was indeed her first interview.
“Ok, well guess what? When we do this interview, it's going to be the most amazing interview ever. And do you know why? Because we've decided that it's going to be. So, we've decided right now, me and you, that this is going to be a really fantastic interview," she encouraged.
"You can ask me anything that you want, and you don't have to be scared. Everything is going to be amazing. Ok? You've got this. Ok, let's do it!" the actor urged.
Winslet's gesture has since left fans cheering. “The most adorable thing you have seen today," a social media user tweeted.
"She is the best," wrote another.
The clip has also prompted other netizens with similar stories to step forward.
“Kate Winslet was the first celebrity I ever interviewed in real life. I was terrified. She was nicer than she had any incentive to be. Touched my arm like a mom and guided me off the small red carpet to make sure we could hear each other. Definition of generosity and grace," tweeted journalist Elena Nicolaou from her verified handle.
Winslet stars in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' as Ronal, a free diver of the Metkayina water clan who is the wife of the village's leader.
Helmed by James Cameron, 'Avatar' sequel has already crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. The film also stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.
(With inputs from agencies)
