Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates his birthday with RJ Mahvash, gets surprise in London; netizens ask ‘Who planned this’

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal turned 35 on July 23 and celebrated his ‘craziest’ birthday that was full of surprise in London with his rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash. The duo hugged and a group of dancers performed just to make his day more special. Internet users have wished him and some asked who gave him this surprise.

“Happy birthday Yuzi! Getting older is a part of life and other parts are even worse. So all the best!" Mahvash said.

The leg-spinner posted on Instagram , “Hum ladko ki kabhi kabhi puri life bhi nikal jati hai bina birthday celebrate kare😂This is my first birthday surprise in 3 decades and probably the craziest! And the world was spinning when all of this was happening! Numb. Grateful. Overwhelmed. Hope we all get friends who make such efforts to make us smile🥹 Meanwhile I am still trying to digest this fact that this HAPPENED IN REAL.”

Netizens react One of the users said, “Choreography by dhanshree😂” Another stated, “Mujhe laga last me RJ propose karegi😜😂” “Well deserved”, “Comeback hogya bhai ka”, “Ye Dhanashree ne plan kiya hoga” remarked others. Some commented, “Kis ne diya surprise ye", “Who planned this”.

Later on, the pair were seen walking together through the streets of London. Though they continued to deny any romantic involvement, both posted individual photos taken at the same scenic location, only intensifying public speculation about their relationship.

Yuzvendra Chahal-RJ Mahvash relationship rumours Speculation about their relationship began swirling around the time Chahal’s marriage to choreographer Dhanashree Verma ended in March 2025. Since then, Mahvash has often been seen by Chahal’s side, including during their recent trip to London.

Adding fuel to the rumors, Chahal seemed to drop a major hint about his relationship status during a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Seated alongside Rishabh Pant and Gautam Gambhir, he was asked by Kiku Sharda about the girl everyone’s talking about.

With a knowing smirk, Chahal replied, “India jaan chuka hai, 4 mahine pehle,”, a comment that fans widely interpreted as a subtle confirmation that Mahvash is, in fact, the one.

Meanwhile, in May 2025, Mahvash marked her acting debut with the web series Pyaar Paisa Profit. The show, which stars Pratik Yadav, Ashish Raghav, Shivangi Khedkar, and Neil Bhoopalam in prominent roles, is currently streaming on MX Player.