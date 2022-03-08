'Z' on Russian military tanks. What does the symbol signify?

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine, the letter "Z" emblazoned on its advancing armoured vehicles has gripped public consciousness on social media. Though there is no consensus on what the letter actually signifies, it has become synonymous with the Russian army. There are many theories brewing around it, with many saying "Z" stands for the first letter of the Russian word "Zapad", which means West, while some noted it was the first letter in the surname of Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine, the letter "Z" emblazoned on its advancing armoured vehicles has gripped public consciousness on social media. Though there is no consensus on what the letter actually signifies, it has become synonymous with the Russian army. There are many theories brewing around it, with many saying "Z" stands for the first letter of the Russian word "Zapad", which means West, while some noted it was the first letter in the surname of Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

What does the letter Z signify? "Z", a letter that features in the Latin alphabet but not in Cyrillic, first appeared several weeks ago on military vehicles rolling towards Ukraine, possibly to distinguish them from Ukrainian forces and avoid friendly fire. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

What does the letter Z signify? "Z", a letter that features in the Latin alphabet but not in Cyrillic, first appeared several weeks ago on military vehicles rolling towards Ukraine, possibly to distinguish them from Ukrainian forces and avoid friendly fire. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

But the sign has since become ubiquitous on cars on the streets of Moscow, clothing and across social media profiles on the Russian internet -- a trend the authorities are eager to encourage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But the sign has since become ubiquitous on cars on the streets of Moscow, clothing and across social media profiles on the Russian internet -- a trend the authorities are eager to encourage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The official Instagram and Telegram pages of Russia's defence ministry prominently show messages starting with the letter, such as "Za Pobedu" (For Victory), "Za Mir" (For Peace), "Za Pravdu" (For Truth) and "Za Rossiyu" (For Russia).

The official Instagram and Telegram pages of Russia's defence ministry prominently show messages starting with the letter, such as "Za Pobedu" (For Victory), "Za Mir" (For Peace), "Za Pravdu" (For Truth) and "Za Rossiyu" (For Russia).

How people are flaunting it? The government-aligned Kommersant business daily this week published aerial photos of some 60 children and their families forming the shape of the letter in the snowy courtyard of a hospice in Kazan, central Russia.

How people are flaunting it? The government-aligned Kommersant business daily this week published aerial photos of some 60 children and their families forming the shape of the letter in the snowy courtyard of a hospice in Kazan, central Russia.

Several days later, 20-year-old gymnast Ivan Kuliak stepped onto the third-place podium step at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, wearing a "Z" affixed to his chest -- a Ukrainian athlete stood to his right, having snagged gold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several days later, 20-year-old gymnast Ivan Kuliak stepped onto the third-place podium step at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, wearing a "Z" affixed to his chest -- a Ukrainian athlete stood to his right, having snagged gold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The International Gymnastics Federation responded by calling for an investigation into Kuliak for his "shocking behaviour".

The International Gymnastics Federation responded by calling for an investigation into Kuliak for his "shocking behaviour".

He however told Russian media that, if he could, "I would do it again". {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

He however told Russian media that, if he could, "I would do it again". {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"I saw our military was wearing it, and I looked at what the symbol represents. As an athlete, I will always fight for victory and I will play for peace," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I saw our military was wearing it, and I looked at what the symbol represents. As an athlete, I will always fight for victory and I will play for peace," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Regardless, an array of politicians, celebrities and influencers want to show off their patriotic zeal by splashing the symbol that is emblematic of allegiance to the Kremlin.

Regardless, an array of politicians, celebrities and influencers want to show off their patriotic zeal by splashing the symbol that is emblematic of allegiance to the Kremlin.

Roskomnadzor, Russia's media regulator, which has recently been working to block media critical of the military operation, accordingly edited its profile on the Telegram messenger to capitalise the "Z" in the agency's name.

Roskomnadzor, Russia's media regulator, which has recently been working to block media critical of the military operation, accordingly edited its profile on the Telegram messenger to capitalise the "Z" in the agency's name.

Beyond Moscow and Saint Petersburg, flash mobs and demonstrations of support have sprung up in far-flung regions under the slogan "We do not abandon our own". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beyond Moscow and Saint Petersburg, flash mobs and demonstrations of support have sprung up in far-flung regions under the slogan "We do not abandon our own". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Women have been singing with choir members wearing a "Z" on their chests, taxis have displayed a "Z" on their windows and cars have parked in the shape of a "Z".

Women have been singing with choir members wearing a "Z" on their chests, taxis have displayed a "Z" on their windows and cars have parked in the shape of a "Z".

In the region of Barnaul in southern Siberia, a huge "Z" was on the snow, in the orange and brown colours of the Saint George ribbon, a historical symbol of Russian and Soviet military successes. Business-savvy minds have seen that T-shirts with the "Z" logo are now being sold online.

In the region of Barnaul in southern Siberia, a huge "Z" was on the snow, in the orange and brown colours of the Saint George ribbon, a historical symbol of Russian and Soviet military successes. Business-savvy minds have seen that T-shirts with the "Z" logo are now being sold online.