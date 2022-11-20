Zakir Naik, in one of his speeches, supported suicide attacks while citing Salman Audah, an Islamic preacher from the banned outfit Muslim Brotherhood. He called Audah as a “one of the great scholars of Islam", who said that such attacked were permitted in Islam in extreme cases. He gave the example of the situation in Palestine. As per reports, Naik also defended a Pakistani temple bombing by arguing that Islamic countries had to forbid the building of temples.