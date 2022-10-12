Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in danger due to Russia-Ukraine war

Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has expressed concerns about the security and safety of Europe’s largest nuclear nuclear power plant - Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Grossi spoke about it during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The IAEA Director-General and Putin met on October 11 in St. Petersburg, Russia, just days after military assaults took place in Zaporizhzhya and its surroundings.
Grossi observed that the current difficulties were crucial and unavoidable. He claims that there are problems with nuclear security and safety, particularly with the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. He claimed that he had been making an attempt to prevent a nuclear disaster, which might have serious negative effects both generally and specifically in the area.
Russia has traditionally been the key player in disputes around the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, a Kremlin press release quoted Grossi as saying. The head of the IAEA emphasised how many things in the present, including energy concerns and global warming, are connected to nuclear energy and what role it may play in the future.
Putin also reaffirmed that Russia has always fully backed the agency's efforts during the conversation. Any aspect of the politicisation of nuclear activities contains aspects that are excessive and harmful. Yet despite the chaotic and complicated events taking place on the global stage, the IAEA is expected to tone down its rhetoric on the subject and resume normal operations in this area of our activities and cooperation.
An industrial region near ZNPP has experienced repeated bombardment in recent days. The city of Zaporizhzhya was the target of a missile strike on October 9. A rocket strike in the Zaporizhzhya region of Ukraine resulted in at least 17 fatalities and 40 injuries. Five homes were demolished in the attack, and apartment buildings were also damaged.
According to Grossi, these military operations in Zaporizhzhya and the surrounding area raise the possibility of a nuclear disaster if they strike the plant's external power lines or make it more challenging to transfer essential fuel and equipment.
Grossi earlier advocated the creation of a nuclear safety and security protection zone surrounding the ZNPP and had engaged in high-level negotiations with the Russian Federation and Ukraine in order to quickly agree upon and put into place such a zone.
The situation has substantially worsened since July, creating a persistent risk of danger. In September, an IAEA report detailed the harm that external bombardment and the presence of occupying soldiers at the plant had caused, as well as any possible concerns to plant security. Later, as the plant entered a cold shutdown to reduce dangers brought on by continuing shelling, the last reactor was unplugged.
