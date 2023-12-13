Zara withdraws controversial ad after protests over alleged mocking of Gaza victims
Criticism surfaced online, with allegations that one picture from Zara's promotional images depicted a model holding a wrapped-up mannequin resembled the scene of a Gaza citizen carrying their dead child
Spanish brand Zara has retracted promotional images following backlash over alleged references to the Gazan casualties in Israel's conflict with Hamas, AP reported. The advertising campaign, featuring a collection of jackets, included visuals labelled as "unfinished sculptures in a sculptor's studio."