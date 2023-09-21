Zelenskiy calls for Russia to lose its veto power at UN Security Council

Zelenskiy calls for Russia to lose its veto power at UN Security Council1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 06:36 AM IST
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and Russian Ambassador Nebenzia clashed at a UN Security Council meeting on Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Albanian Prime Minister Rama made a sarcastic remark, and Zelenskiy called for Russia to be stripped of its veto right.
It was Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy's first in-person appearance at a UN Security Council meeting on Moscow's invasion of his country when Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia objected to him taking the floor at the start of the meeting, according to Reuters reports.