Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Zelenskiy calls for Russia to lose its veto power at UN Security Council

Zelenskiy calls for Russia to lose its veto power at UN Security Council

1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 06:36 AM IST Livemint

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and Russian Ambassador Nebenzia clashed at a UN Security Council meeting on Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Albanian Prime Minister Rama made a sarcastic remark, and Zelenskiy called for Russia to be stripped of its veto right.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a high level Security Council meeting during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Wednesday. (AP)

It was Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy's first in-person appearance at a UN Security Council meeting on Moscow's invasion of his country when Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia objected to him taking the floor at the start of the meeting, according to Reuters reports.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama responded with a gibe at Moscow, which has long said the invasion does not amount to war but was a mere "special military operation".

"I want to assure our Russian colleagues and everyone here that this is not a special operation by the Albanian presidency," Rama, known for a piercing sense of humor, said to muted laughter across the room, Reuters reported.

Addressing Nebenzia directly at the meeting, Rama said, "There is a solution for this. If you agree, you stop the war and President Zelenskiy will not take the floor."

However, Nebenzia did not agree and went on to say the session was a show. He criticized Rama for what he said was making politically charged statements rather than acting as a neutral guardian of procedure.

After the session, the Ukrainian PM expressed gratitude to Rama on social media, saying the Albanian showed the world how to correctly handle Russia along with its lies and hypocrisy.

Moscow, while justifying its invasion, said that Ukraine's ambitions to integrate with the West including NATO pose a threat to Russia's national security.

When given the floor after the back-and-forth, Zelenskiy asked Russia to be stripped of its veto right as one of five permanent members of the post-World War Two U.N. Security Council as punishment for attacking Ukraine, as per Reuters reports.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also defended Moscow's use of the veto as legitimate, accusing Kyiv and the West of selectively following principles of the 1945 UN Charter only when it suits them.

(With Reuters inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 21 Sep 2023, 06:36 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.