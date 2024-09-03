Zelenskiy Renews Plea as 51 Killed in Russian Missile Strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reinforced a call for air-defense systems after Russian missiles killed more than 50 people in one of the deadliest strikes since the Kremlin’s invasion began in February 2022.

Bloomberg
Published3 Sep 2024, 10:47 PM IST
Zelenskiy Renews Plea as 51 Killed in Russian Missile Strike
Zelenskiy Renews Plea as 51 Killed in Russian Missile Strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reinforced a call for air-defense systems after Russian missiles killed more than 50 people in one of the deadliest strikes since the Kremlin’s invasion began in February 2022. 

Fifty-one people died and more than 200 were injured in the attack in Poltava early Tuesday, Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General said in a statement after two Russian ballistic missiles hit a military educational facility and a neighboring hospital in the central Ukrainian city. 

The strike partially destroyed the building of the communications institute, with many people trapped in the debris, Zelenskiy said Tuesday in a post on Telegram.

Russia has stepped up aerial assaults against Ukraine, last week unleashing the largest barrage since the war started with more than a hundred missiles launched against energy infrastructure across the country. That attack came after Kyiv made an incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, which prompted tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes. 

“We continue to urge everyone in the world who has the power to stop this terror: Ukraine needs air-defense systems and missiles now, not sitting in storage,” Zelenskiy said. “Long-range strikes that can protect us from Russian terror are needed now, not later. Every day of delay, unfortunately, means more lost lives.”

The strike against Poltava, which lies more than 300 kilometers to the southeast of Kyiv, highlights the dangers from ballistic missiles, which are difficult to intercept due to their high speed and steep trajectory. The time between the air raid alarm and the missile strike was too short to issue a warning for people to take cover in the bomb shelter, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Telegram. 

The attack took place during classes, as explosions followed air raid alarms within minutes as cadets were taking shelter, military spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin said on local television. He said no public gathering or ceremony had been taking place at the site of the attack, pushing back on social media speculation. 

Zelenskiy called for a prompt investigation into the circumstances of the strike. Poltava Governor Filip Pronin announced a three-day period of mourning in the region, according to a post on his Telegram channel.

With assistance from Patrick Donahue.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 10:47 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldZelenskiy Renews Plea as 51 Killed in Russian Missile Strike

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Au Small Finance Bank

    674.45
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -6.55 (-0.96%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.20
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.3 (0.1%)

    Vedanta

    464.45
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    03:59 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.75 (-0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial

    118.55
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    10.4 (9.62%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,670.60
    03:54 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    212.5 (8.64%)

    Quess Corp

    833.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    62.1 (8.05%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,455.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    255.35 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.00-816.00
      Chennai
      73,370.00-315.00
      Delhi
      73,299.00-242.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.00-1,245.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue