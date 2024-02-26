Zelenskiy Says 31,000 Troops Killed as Ukraine Seeks US Aid Decision Within Month
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country has lost 31,000 soldiers since Russia’s full-scale invasion started two years ago as he stressed that a decision from the US Congress on $60 billion in aid was needed within a month.
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country has lost 31,000 soldiers since Russia’s full-scale invasion started two years ago as he stressed that a decision from the US Congress on $60 billion in aid was needed within a month.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message