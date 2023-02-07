Zelenskiy vows changes will bolster Ukraine amid defence minister uncertainty
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that the personnel changes on the border and frontline will bolster Ukraine even as the uncertainty over defence minister continued
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said personnel changes on the border and front line will bolster Ukraine's military efforts amid uncertainty over the future of his defence minister, just as Russia advances for the first time in six months in the east.
