Zelensky accuses Putin of plotting prolonged war: ‘No indication that they are seriously considering peace or diplomacy’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed on Monday (May 26) that his military staff held an intensive briefing to assess the latest intelligence on the ongoing war with Russia.

"Today, I held a meeting of the Staff. There were intelligence reports – very thorough ones," Zelensky said in a public address.

The intelligence indicates that Moscow is not considering a diplomatic resolution, Zelensky said.

“We can see from the information obtained by intelligence and from open-source data that Putin and his entourage do not plan to end the war,” Zelensky stated. “There is currently no indication that they are seriously considering peace or diplomacy.”

Evidence of fresh Russian offensives Rather than pursuing peace, Russia is reportedly escalating preparations for a renewed military push.

“On the contrary, there is ample evidence that they are preparing new offensive operations. Russia is counting on a prolonged war,” he warned.

Call for global accountability Zelensky criticised the Kremlin's stance as “a blatant disregard” for global diplomatic efforts and urged allies not to ignore the threat.

“I am confident that our partners’ intelligence services are having the same information, seeing the same facts – and it’s important that they do not turn a blind eye,” he said.

Push for coordinated response The Ukrainian leader stressed the need for a united international approach based on shared intelligence and candid assessments.

“The only thing that is needed now is absolutely honest conclusions and appropriate joint pressure on Russia,” he said.

"Over 900 drones in three days" The Ukrainian president said Russian attacks are growing in scale and intensity, citing a dramatic surge in drone and missile strikes.

“Over 900 attack drones launched against Ukraine in just three days, along with ballistic and cruise missiles.”

Zelensky argued that these actions lack military justification and serve purely political purposes.

“There is no military logic in this, but it is a clear political choice – the choice of Putin, the choice of Russia – the choice to keep waging war and destroying lives.”

Russia’s peace memorandum a sham Referring to a recent meeting in Istanbul, Zelensky cast doubt on Russia’s reported efforts to draft a “peace memorandum.”

“They’ve already spent over a week on this. They talk a lot about diplomacy. But when, in the midst of all that, there are constant Russian strikes, constant killings, relentless assaults, and even preparations for new offensives – this is clearly a diagnosis.”

He dismissed the Kremlin’s actions as diplomatic theater, designed to deflect global criticism while continuing its military campaign.

Calls for full-scale sanctions Zelensky repeated his call for increased international pressure on Russia, urging the United States, Europe, and other global partners to act decisively.

“Russia deserves full-scale pressure – everything that can be done to limit its military capabilities.”

“New and strong sanctions against Russia… will serve as a guaranteed means of forcing Russia not only to cease fire, but also to show respect.”

He concluded by warning that Putin is “playing games” with diplomats and must be held accountable.

“Putin must start respecting those he talks to. For now, he is simply playing games with diplomacy and diplomats. That must change.”

