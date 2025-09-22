Zelensky ahead of UNGA calls for global action against Russia, says ‘without strength, peace will not prevail’

Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations on Monday (September 22) over deadly drone strikes targeting civilian areas, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prepared for “a very intense week” of diplomacy at the UN General Assembly in New York, where the Security Council was set to discuss the more than three-year war.

“The schedule already includes nearly two dozen meetings with leaders from different countries, from all parts of the world,” Zelensky said on Telegram.

He added that he planned to meet US President Donald Trump during the week to push a peace agenda.

Zelensky has offered a ceasefire and a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, although Moscow has expressed reservations over some proposals.

Zelensky: “Without strength, peace will not prevail” The Ukrainian leader emphasized the need for global resolve against Russian aggression: “It is vital that this week strengthen the world’s resolve for robust action — for without strength, peace will not prevail.”

He reported that over the past week, Russian forces launched more than 1,500 strike drones, 1,280 glide bombs, and 50 missiles of various types at Ukraine.

“More than 132,000 foreign components were found in those weapons from dozens of countries,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine continues to push for stronger sanctions on Russia to curb its military operations.

European concerns over Russian provocations Tensions have risen internationally as Russia’s attacks appear to threaten neighboring countries. Russian drones reportedly landed on Polish soil, and Russian fighter aircraft entered Estonian airspace, prompting an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called the intrusion a “dangerous escalation,” adding that “Russia’s dangerous behavior cannot be tolerated.”

Russia denied any airspace violations. Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy dismissed the criticism as an effort to “blame Russia for everything.”

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics warned that Russia is testing NATO’s response and trying to redirect Western resources from Ukraine.

Russian strikes on Ukrainian civilians At least seven Russian aircraft bombed the southern city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, killing three and wounding two, according to regional administration head Ivan Fedorov.

“None of the sites had anything to do with military infrastructure,” Fedorov said. The attack targeted residential buildings, shopping malls, a parking lot, and critical infrastructure.

The Ukrainian air force intercepted 132 out of 141 strike and decoy drones launched overnight.

Ukraine strikes Russian territories Ukraine’s drone attacks also inflicted casualties in Russia. In Belgorod, three were killed and 10 wounded, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. In Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov said three died and 16 were injured in Foros from Ukrainian drones.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that there were no military targets at the locations struck and said 114 Ukrainian drones were downed over several regions early Monday.

