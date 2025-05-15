Zelensky arrives in Turkey to seek peace—but Putin is a no-show

The leaders of France, Poland, Germany and the U.K. visited Zelensky in Kyiv last week, calling on Putin to agree to an unconditional cease-fire and pledging ramped-up sanctions against Russia if he fails to do so. Trump has also discussed the possibility of secondary sanctions that would strangle Russia’s oil exports—the country’s main source of income—if Putin refuses to engage in the peace process. Graham is pushing through legislation with that aim. It is unclear whether the White House, which so far focused on wooing rather than threatening Putin, would in the end agree to such punitive measures.